Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to make adequate arrangements for NEET re-exam amid heatwave

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators across the country, seeking their cooperation to ensure the smooth, fair and successful conduct of the NEET (UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry on Monday.

Focus on student welfare during severe heatwave “In view of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions, the Union Minister has also specifically urged them to ensure the availability of all essential basic facilities at examination centres for the convenience and well-being of aspirants,” the Ministry said.

In his letter, Shri Pradhan wrote: “In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the District Authorities and all schools, colleges, universities, and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates. These may include safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans/coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply, and portable toilets, wherever required.”

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States asked to ensure transport arrangements Stressing that the interests and well-being of students remain a top priority, the minister also called upon all state governments to ensure adequate transport facilities for candidates on the day of the examination.

Pradhan expressed confidence that all states and Union Territories would extend full support to ensure that the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination is conducted in a smooth, transparent and fair manner.

NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled after paper leak allegations NEET-UG 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak.

The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at more than 5,400 centres, with over 22 lakh candidates appearing for the medical entrance test.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, earlier today, pulled up the National Testing Agency over the paper leak case, saying the agency had not learned its lesson despite multiple directions. The court also asked the NTA to file a compliance affidavit on the implementation of the court-appointed monitoring committee’s recommendations in the 2024 NEET paper leak matter by Thursday, May 28.

The Supreme Court noted that after the NEET-UG paper leak in 2024, it had constituted a high-powered committee. The committee’s recommendations were accepted, and a monitoring panel was set up to oversee the implementation of reforms in the examination system.

The court said, “We also direct K. Radhakrishnan, appointed as the Chairman of the monitoring committee, to file an affidavit indicating compliance with the Court's directions. List this matter on Thursday.”

“It’s sad that they have not learnt their lesson from the NEET paper leak despite several directions,” the Supreme Court observed while hearing the plea against the NTA.