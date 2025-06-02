DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025 date announced: Steps to check, websites and more

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025: Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Monday announced the dates for Plus One results for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE).
The students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results after they are announced.
According to the official website, the students may experience delays or technical issues while trying to access their scores due to heavy traffic on the official website. In case the page does not load properly, students are advised to wait for some time and try again.
As per the website, the announcement of the DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025 will be done via a press conference on 3 June at 3 pm at the DHSE headquarters, while the direct link to download results will be activated at 4 pm onwards.
results.hse.kerala.gov.in
Step 1: Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link “DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2025”
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Submit the details to view your marksheet
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
Step 1: Type a message in the following format: KERALA11<Registration Number> (e.g., KERALA1112345678)
Step 2: Send it to 56263
Step 3: Receive result via SMS
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or website
Step 2: Log in using username and password
Step 3: Enter your Aadhar Number to verify
Step 3: Click on “Kerala Plus One Result 2025”
Step 4: Download the digital copy of your marksheet
