DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025 date announced: Steps to check, websites and more

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025: Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Monday announced the dates for Plus One results for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE).

The students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results after they are announced.

According to the official website, the students may experience delays or technical issues while trying to access their scores due to heavy traffic on the official website. In case the page does not load properly, students are advised to wait for some time and try again.

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025: Date and time As per the website, the announcement of the DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025 will be done via a press conference on 3 June at 3 pm at the DHSE headquarters, while the direct link to download results will be activated at 4 pm onwards.

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025: Official websites results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025: Steps to check result via website Step 1: Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2025”

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view your marksheet

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025: Steps to check result via SMS Step 1: Type a message in the following format: KERALA11<Registration Number> (e.g., KERALA1112345678)

Step 2: Send it to 56263

Step 3: Receive result via SMS

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2025: Steps to check result via DigiLocker Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or website

Step 2: Log in using username and password

Step 3: Enter your Aadhar Number to verify

Step 3: Click on “Kerala Plus One Result 2025”