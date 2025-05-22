DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 LIVE: Kerala exam results to be OUT today at 3 PM at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 LIVE: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce Class 12 (plus two) Results 2025 today, May 22. During the official declaration, important result statistics such as overall pass percentage, toppers' list, gender-wise, school-wise and district-wise results will be shared.

When to check DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025?

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the Plus two results today at 3:00 PM through a press conference. Students can check their scorecard at the official website using their Kerala Plus Two roll number and date of birth mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card.

Where to check DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025?

It is important to note that the official result link will not activate at the same time when the press conference wil begin. The Kerala board will activate the result link at 4:00 PM on May 22 after which students will be able to access their scorecards online through official websites:

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Catch all DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 LIVE Updates here