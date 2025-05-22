DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 LIVE: Kerala exam results to be OUT today at 3 PM at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 LIVE: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce Class 12 (plus two) Results 2025 today, May 22. During the official declaration, important result statistics such as overall pass percentage, toppers' list, gender-wise, school-wise and district-wise results will be shared.
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the Plus two results today at 3:00 PM through a press conference. Students can check their scorecard at the official website using their Kerala Plus Two roll number and date of birth mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card.
It is important to note that the official result link will not activate at the same time when the press conference wil begin. The Kerala board will activate the result link at 4:00 PM on May 22 after which students will be able to access their scorecards online through official websites:
To check DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 online, follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website – keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the “DHSE +2 Result 2025” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
Step 4: Kerala DHSE +2 result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download the marks memo, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
Kerala Plus Two results will be available on the DigiLocker platform at results.digilocker.gov.in. DigiLocker's post on X states, “Attention Kerala Students! Board of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala – Class XII Results 2025 are #comingsoon on the #DigiLocker Results Portal. Stay ready to access your results at: https://results.digilocker.gov.in.”
Students who do not pass the Kerala plus two examination in one or more subjects need not worry as the education Kerala board conducts SAY (Save A Year) Exam for them. Students are offered another but last and final chance to improve scores in up to three subjects without repeating the year. These supplementary exams will most probably be held in June this year.
Students need to secure at least 30% marks in aggregate to pass Kerala exam. Those who fall short of the mandatory minimum requirement will have to appear for the supplementary exam.