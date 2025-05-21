Kerala Plus Two Result Date, Time: Class 12 result to be out tomorrow at 3 pm; here's how to check, details here

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is set to announce Class 12 examination results tomorrow. It will be out at 3 pm on May 22, the official notice said. The Minister for General Education in Kerala, V Sivankutty, will formally announce the results at a press briefing.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Where to check? Students can access the official result on the following websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

Roll / Registration Number, Date of Birth are required for Login credentials.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: How to check it? Check the official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, or dhsekerala.gov.in, 2. On the homepage, tap on DHSE Kerala plus two result 2025 link available

3. Mention the registration/roll number and DOB

4. The result will show on the screen

5. Check and download the mark sheet PDF

6: Keep it safe for future references

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: How to check via SMS? 1. Type message in specific format: “KERALA12 after you open SMS app on mobile phone

2. Send it to 56263

3. The result will come to same mobile number

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: How to check via DigiLocker? Visit the Digi Locker app or results.digilocker.gov.in 2. Check the Education section

3. Click on the Kerala board and select “Class XII School Leaving Certificate’’

4. Send the login credentials

5. Check and download Class 12 Result 2025 mark sheet

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: How many students appeared for Class 12 exam? Over 4.44 lakh students sat in intermediate exams.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: When did the exams take place? This year, the exams were held from March 6 to March 29, 2025, with the arts stream finishing a bit earlier on March 21.

Reports suggest that the evaluation process has been completed, and the results are now being compiled in preparation for their release.