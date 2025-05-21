Kerala Plus Two Result Date, Time: Class 12 result to be out tomorrow at 3 pm; here's how to check, details here

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is set to announce Class 12 examination results tomorrow. It will be out at 3 pm on May 22, the official notice said. The Minister for General Education in Kerala, V Sivankutty, will formally announce the results at a press briefing.
Students can access the official result on the following websites:
keralaresults.nic.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
examresults.kerala.gov.in
Roll / Registration Number, Date of Birth are required for Login credentials.
2. On the homepage, tap on DHSE Kerala plus two result 2025 link available
3. Mention the registration/roll number and DOB
4. The result will show on the screen
5. Check and download the mark sheet PDF
6: Keep it safe for future references
1. Type message in specific format: “KERALA12 after you open SMS app on mobile phone
2. Send it to 56263
3. The result will come to same mobile number
2. Check the Education section
3. Click on the Kerala board and select “Class XII School Leaving Certificate’’
4. Send the login credentials
5. Check and download Class 12 Result 2025 mark sheet
Over 4.44 lakh students sat in intermediate exams.
This year, the exams were held from March 6 to March 29, 2025, with the arts stream finishing a bit earlier on March 21.
Reports suggest that the evaluation process has been completed, and the results are now being compiled in preparation for their release.
The Kerala Class 12 results were announced on May 9, with an overall pass percentage of 78.69% last year.