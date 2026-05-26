Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Marks memo to be OUT today; how to check +2 scores at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala Plus two results will be declared today by the Kerala Board Of Public Examinations (KBPE). Preparations are underway as Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) officials will be announce the results in a press conference at 3:00 PM. Students will need their registration number and date of birth to access scorecard online at results.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The official notice issued on 25 May states, “The results of the second year Higher Secondary / Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be declared on May 26. After the official declaration of results, the results will be made available….The examination results can also be accessed through the nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in website, mobile application and WhatsApp service, which provides various services of the Kerala Government.”

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026

Steps to check DHSE Kerala plus two result 2026 are provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website —results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, the user will be directed to a new login page asking for credentials.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth to access scorecard.

Step 5: Click on View Result to access digital scorecard.

Step 6: Check and download, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

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