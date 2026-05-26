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Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Marks memo to be OUT today; how to check +2 scores at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala Plus two results will be announced today. Track latest updates related to official websites, online marksheet, topper's list, overall performance and statistics with Mint.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated26 May 2026, 11:06:41 AM IST
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Students will need their registration number and date of birth to access scorecard.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Students will need their registration number and date of birth to access scorecard.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala Plus two results will be declared today by the Kerala Board Of Public Examinations (KBPE). Preparations are underway as Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) officials will be announce the results in a press conference at 3:00 PM. Students will need their registration number and date of birth to access scorecard online at results.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The official notice issued on 25 May states, “The results of the second year Higher Secondary / Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be declared on May 26. After the official declaration of results, the results will be made available….The examination results can also be accessed through the nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in website, mobile application and WhatsApp service, which provides various services of the Kerala Government.”

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026

Steps to check DHSE Kerala plus two result 2026 are provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website —results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, the user will be directed to a new login page asking for credentials.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth to access scorecard.

Step 5: Click on View Result to access digital scorecard.

Step 6: Check and download, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Catch all DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates here

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Follow updates here:
26 May 2026, 11:00:38 AM IST

Kerala +2 Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: How to check with WhatsApp

  • Save DHSE's official WhatsApp number 9188619958 on your mobile phone
  • Send WhatsApp message "RESULT" on this number.
  • Follow the automated prompts by entering registration number and date of birth to receive scorecard.

26 May 2026, 10:46:51 AM IST

Kerala +2 Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: How to check with Nammude Keralam app

  • Download and install Nammude Keralam app on your device from Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS)
  • Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process in the app and log in.
  • Select the ‘Plus Two Results’ option available on the home page
  • Enter register number and date of birth to view the results as mentioned on admit card.
  • Click on Submit to view result

26 May 2026, 10:33:23 AM IST

Kerala +2 Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: How to check with Digilocker

  • Visit DigiLocker website or app.
  • Navigate to the Education category and select Kerala (DHSE).
  • Locate DHSE Plus Two Results link.
  • Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.
  • Click on Submit to view scorecard.

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26 May 2026, 10:30:02 AM IST

Kerala +2 Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: How to check marks via SMS

  • Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.
  • Type in the format KERALA12 [REGISTRATION NUMBER] (e.g., KERALA12 12345678).
  • Send this message to 56263.
  • The board will promptly send scores to the same mobile number.

26 May 2026, 10:19:25 AM IST

Kerala +2 Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: DHSE lists 4 official app for marks memo

  • Nammude Keralam
  • SAPHALAM 2026
  • iExaMS-Kerala
  • DigiLocker

26 May 2026, 10:11:15 AM IST

Kerala +2 Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: DigiLocker shares update — ‘Coming Soon’

DigiLocker in a post on X stated, “Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Examination Class XII Result 2026 will soon be available on the DigiLocker Result Page!”

26 May 2026, 10:11:15 AM IST

Kerala +2 Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: 10 official websites to track

  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • kbpe.kerala.gov.in
  • nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in
  • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • prd.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kerala.gov.in
  • results.digilocker.gov.in
  • examresults.kerala.gov.in

Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates here for direct link, result time, DigiLocker, UMANG and marksheet steps.
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