"It has come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit the paper-printed copy of the migration certificate. Though the CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, it is informed that documents such as marksheet-cum-passing certificate and migration certificate available in DigiLocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher education institutions," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.