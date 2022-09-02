It has come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit the paper-printed copy of the migration certificate, CBSE said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The CBSE has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct universities and colleges to accept digital copies of the Class 12 migration certificates as well as the marksheets of students available in DigiLocker for admissions. This comes after some students complained that universities asked them to submit a paper-printed copy of the migration certificate.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The CBSE has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct universities and colleges to accept digital copies of the Class 12 migration certificates as well as the marksheets of students available in DigiLocker for admissions. This comes after some students complained that universities asked them to submit a paper-printed copy of the migration certificate.
"It has come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit the paper-printed copy of the migration certificate. Though the CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, it is informed that documents such as marksheet-cum-passing certificate and migration certificate available in DigiLocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher education institutions," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
"It has come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit the paper-printed copy of the migration certificate. Though the CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, it is informed that documents such as marksheet-cum-passing certificate and migration certificate available in DigiLocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher education institutions," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class-12 results on July 22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Immediately after the declaration of the results, the marksheet-cum-passing certificates and migration certificates of students were made available in their DigiLocker. Both the documents available in DigiLocker are digitally signed by the controller of examinations," Bhardwaj added.