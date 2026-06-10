Govt to pick 4 new private universities under its world class institutions plan

NEW DELHI : Finance ministry's Department of Expenditure (DoE) has tasked the education ministry with identifying four new private universities under the government's World Class Institutions Scheme in 2026-27, two people involved in the process told Mint.
NEW DELHI : Finance ministry's Department of Expenditure (DoE) has tasked the education ministry with identifying four new private universities under the government's World Class Institutions Scheme in 2026-27, two people involved in the process told Mint.
The initiative is aimed at providing world-class education within India at affordable cost to domestic students while enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian higher education institutions.
The initiative is aimed at providing world-class education within India at affordable cost to domestic students while enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian higher education institutions.
The Department of Expenditure has also asked the ministry of education to ensure that six new institutions feature among the world's top 500 universities in recognised rankings such as the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, QS World University Rankings and Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Academic Ranking of World Universities, the persons cited earlier said, requesting anonymity.
The move comes amid the government's efforts to expand the World Class Institutions (WCI) programme, launched in 2017, by bringing more institutions under its ambit. An outlay of ₹900 crore has been made for the scheme in fiscal year 2027 (FY27), said the first person.
The World Class Institutions (WCI) programme is the government's flagship initiative to develop globally competitive universities by providing selected institutions with greater autonomy and support to improve academic standards, research output and international rankings. The programme currently covers 12 Institutions of Eminence (IoEs), including eight public and four private institutions. Under the scheme, public institutions are eligible for government financial support, while private institutions do not receive direct funding but are granted enhanced autonomy. The programme seeks to identify and nurture private institutions capable of emerging as globally competitive centres of higher education and research.
The eight public institutions include Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, Banaras Hindu University, the University of Delhi and the University of Hyderabad while four private institutions are Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, O.P. Jindal Global University and Shiv Nadar University.
According to the second person, apart from improving global rankings, the government has established performance benchmarks for the selected institutions, which include maintaining an average faculty-student ratio of 1:15 during 2026-27, attracting 8,762 foreign students and employing 2,438 foreign faculty members during the year.
“In addition, the selected institutions are expected to publish an average of 1.35 research papers per faculty member in peer-reviewed international journals and file 1,651 patents during FY27,” this person said.
Queries sent to the spokespersons of ministries of finance and education remained unanswered till the press time.
“The renewed focus on the programme comes as India seeks to enhance the global competitiveness of its universities and position itself as a destination for international students and researchers. While Indian institutions have improved their performance in several global rankings in recent years, their representation among the world's leading universities remains limited,” said Amit Singh, associate professor at the special centre for national security studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.
In the Union Budget for FY27, the government allocated about ₹1.4 trillion to the ministry of education, the highest-ever outlay for the ministry. This represents an increase of about 8.27% over the ₹1.28 trillion allocated in FY26.