Trump’s second coming: Hopes and dreams dangle for Indian techies and students
Summary
- Donald Trump’s second term could affect Indian techies and students eyeing opportunities in the US. While past restrictions cause concerns, experts also see potential benefits in some of his proposals.
Mumbai: Donald Trump’s electoral comeback has prompted some crystal-gazing into what his second term as American president could mean for Indian employees and students aspiring to move to the US. After all, his electoral promises of more jobs for American citizens and tighter immigration controls were bound to cause some consternation.