Don’t try to rescue your kid from the ‘learning pit’

This was how the school planned to prepare our 10-year-old children for an upcoming standardized test. They would introduce material far above the kids’ abilities, and their grades would be very low. Don’t worry about the grades and don’t rescue them, the teachers told us. Let them know the goal is not getting the right answer but grappling with the problem. As they wrestled with the work, they would get more comfortable with the discomfort. They would develop strategies to manage it. They would find ways to climb out of the pit. In a word, they would build resilience.