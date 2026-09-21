Ending job hunt chaos: India plans one central exam calendar

The Department of Posts confirmed in an email that the LDCEP exam conflicted with revised NEET-UG 2026 dates: “It coincided with revised dates of NEET (UG) 2026. Certain Postal Circles viz. J&K, Karnataka and Gujarat. raised concerns regarding the deployment of postal officials for NEET-related duties and the handling of examination material. After obtaining the views of the circles and considering the department's role in handling NEET examination material, the PA/SA LDCE 2026 was referred by one week to 28 June. A common date was adopted to maintain uniformity across all 23 postal circles and to facilitate the smooth conduct of both examinations successfully.”