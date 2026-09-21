Ending job hunt chaos: India plans one central exam calendar

For millions of job aspirants across India, clashing examination dates, constant delays, and repeated long-distance travel have turned the pursuit of a government career into a costly ordeal, prompting the Centre to intervene with a structural fix.
Under a new plan spearheaded by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the government is moving to streamline the annual calendar for competitive examinations conducted by various state-run recruitment agencies. According to two persons aware of the development, the goal is to avoid scheduling conflicts and bring predictability to a public sector recruitment system that serves numerous candidates each year.