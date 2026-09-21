Ending job hunt chaos: India plans one central exam calendar

For millions of job aspirants across India, clashing examination dates, constant delays, and repeated long-distance travel have turned the pursuit of a government career into a costly ordeal, prompting the Centre to intervene with a structural fix.
For millions of job aspirants across India, clashing examination dates, constant delays, and repeated long-distance travel have turned the pursuit of a government career into a costly ordeal, prompting the Centre to intervene with a structural fix.
Under a new plan spearheaded by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the government is moving to streamline the annual calendar for competitive examinations conducted by various state-run recruitment agencies. According to two persons aware of the development, the goal is to avoid scheduling conflicts and bring predictability to a public sector recruitment system that serves numerous candidates each year.
Under a new plan spearheaded by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the government is moving to streamline the annual calendar for competitive examinations conducted by various state-run recruitment agencies. According to two persons aware of the development, the goal is to avoid scheduling conflicts and bring predictability to a public sector recruitment system that serves numerous candidates each year.
The initiative aims to ensure the timely filling of vacancies across central government departments and public sector undertakings. It follows repeated disruptions to recruitment examinations caused by paper leaks, technical glitches, administrative issues, litigation, and clashing schedules, sparking uncertainty and raising travel costs. Beyond aligning dates, the new playbook focuses on improving coordination among agencies to reduce chronic delays between holding examinations, declaring results, and issuing final appointment letters.
“The plans under discussion include a centralized dashboard that would talk to each other such as state governments, recruitment agencies and organizations engaged by them to conduct examinations. The system could collect and share real-time information on examination schedules, postponements, cancellations and other key updates,” one of the two persons cited above said on the condition of anonymity.
The hiring backlog across the bureaucracy remains substantial. Central government departments currently employ about 3.16 million personnel against a sanctioned strength of 4 million posts, leaving around 850,000 vacancies, according to the Department of Expenditure’s Annual Report on Pay and Allowances for FY24.
“The proposed dashboard would provide a single view of recruitment examinations across agencies, helping identify potential scheduling conflicts and enabling agencies to coordinate dates before examinations are announced. It could also allow candidates and government departments to track changes more efficiently,” this person added.
The scale of India's central recruitment operations is massive. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), National Testing Agency (NTA), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) run large-scale recruitment drives annually. SSC alone conducted 20 examinations in 2024-25, with 20.5 crore candidates appearing, while the railway recruitment process saw about 45 million candidates take computer-based tests across the 2024 and 2025 examination cycle. The NTA, which handles both university entrance and recruitment tests, conducted 48 examinations for 8.01 million candidates in 2024.
The urgency for centralized coordination comes in the wake of widespread scheduling issues throughout 2026. The UPSC delayed issuing the notification for the Civil Services Examination 2026 on 4 February, attributing the decision to “administrative reasons,” before holding the preliminary examination on 24 May. Meanwhile, India Post was forced to postpone its Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCEP) for postal assistants and sorting assistants (PA/SA) after its scheduled date directly clashed with the revised date of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026.
Meanwhile, the SSC has had to cancel and reschedule examinations at select venues following technical failures, including the Skill Test/Typing Test for affected candidates of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL). Its Constable (GD) examination also faced centre-level cancellations and rescheduling.
Similarly, Railway Recruitment Boards have seen ongoing schedule adjustments. The Section Controller Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), initially set for 24 May, was postponed, while several test centres for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), and Junior Engineer (JE) exams suffered rescheduling due to operational constraints.
“The government is looking at ways to bring greater coordination to examination schedules and make the recruitment process more time-bound. The objective is not only to fix examination dates but to make the entire recruitment cycle right from notification and examination to declaration of results and appointment more time-bound and predictable,” the second person said.
While digital infrastructure exists, its reach remains fragmented. The National Informatics Centre’s (NIC) e-Pariksha platform offers recruitment-management capabilities, but its coverage is limited to 10 agencies including the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), and it does not operate as a comprehensive national dashboard.
“The recruitment system needs to be viewed in totality, with greater coordination among job seekers, recruiting organizations and other stakeholders. Such coordination can help reduce the burden of multiple examinations and improve the efficiency of the recruitment process,” said a former SSC chairman, who wished not to be named.
The Department of Posts confirmed in an email that the LDCEP exam conflicted with revised NEET-UG 2026 dates: “It coincided with revised dates of NEET (UG) 2026. Certain Postal Circles viz. J&K, Karnataka and Gujarat. raised concerns regarding the deployment of postal officials for NEET-related duties and the handling of examination material. After obtaining the views of the circles and considering the department's role in handling NEET examination material, the PA/SA LDCE 2026 was referred by one week to 28 June. A common date was adopted to maintain uniformity across all 23 postal circles and to facilitate the smooth conduct of both examinations successfully.”
Queries emailed on 15 September to spokespersons and leaders of the DoPT, UPSC, SSC, NTA, Railway Board, and IBPS went unanswered.
For millions of young job seekers, a predictable examination calendar is critical to maintaining a fair and equitable hiring process.
“A predictable examination calendar is not just an administrative convenience for candidates; it is essential for a fair recruitment process. Candidates spend months preparing for multiple examinations, often travelling across states and making significant financial commitments. When examinations are postponed, cancelled or rescheduled at short notice, the burden falls disproportionately on them. A centralized system that allows recruitment agencies to coordinate dates in advance and provide real-time updates could substantially reduce this uncertainty,” said Dilip Kumar, who heads Rashtriya Chhatra Ekta Manch, an organization of aspirants of competitive examinations.