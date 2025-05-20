DPS fee row: More parents join protest against fee hike, students' expulsion

DPS fee hike row: Parents of several students studying in various branches of Delhi Public School (DPS) held a protest outside the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday, over the "arbitrary" fee hike and the expulsion of their wards.

According to the parents, DPS Dwarka allegedly expelled 32 students earlier this month due to non-payment of increased fees.

‘Lack of transparency’ Vivek Jain, parent of a DPS Rohini student, called on authorities to intervene at once. "We are willing to pay the fee approved by the government, but not the increased amount imposed by the school without proper explanation."

He also urged the government to share the draft of the proposed school fee regulation bill with parents. "We want to understand whether it genuinely safeguards the interests of parents and students," he said.

Aswani Makul, whose child also studies at DPS Rohini, said they had even approached the high court regarding the issue, but no concrete step was taken by the DoE.

"The school continues with the same practices. We need clear and decisive action from the authorities," he said.

On May 15, the Directorate of Education directed the school to revoke the students' expulsion and readmit them.

The department also asked the school to ensure that no child is discriminated against in fee-related matters. A compliance report was requested within three days.

Sangeeta, a parent of a DPS Dwarka student, said, "We are ready to pay the fee set by the Directorate, but the school keeps raising it on its own. There is a lack of transparency, and parents are being unfairly burdened."

Azad Singh, a parent, highlighted the stress on children.

"Students are being mentally harassed and threatened with expulsion over the unpaid fees. This affects their well-being and violates their right to education. The authorities must step in and act firmly," he said.

No reaction from DPS Dwarka There was no reaction from DPS Dwarka on the allegations.

A group of parents wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, listing eight demands and seeking urgent government intervention.

In their letter, the parents urged the government to roll back any unapproved fee hikes and take strict action against schools coercing students.

Citing the Doctrine of Participatory Governance and the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy (PLCP), 2014, the parents called for public disclosure of the draft Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025.

They also insisted on the inclusion of a democratically elected body of parents in the drafting process of the legislation, the letter read.

It further mentioned a comprehensive audit of all unaided private schools and the societies running them, to be conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and forensic experts, under provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR), 1973.

