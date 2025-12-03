DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Notification released for 764 vacancies — How to apply on drdo.gov.in?

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has in a short notification released the notice for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025. The short notice reveals the date of application and other details. A more detailed notification will be released on the official website, drdo.gov.in, soon. Here is everything you need to know about DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 vacancies The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 notification mentions that there are a total of 764 vacancies across Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A posts. Of these, 561 vacancies are for the post of STA-B and the remaining 203 vacancies are for the post of Technician-A.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 selection process There are two steps for the selection process. Candidates will have to first clear the Tier-1 Computer Based Test followed by a Tier-2 skill, practical or trade test, on basis of the post they have applied for. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 key dates According to the notice, the application window for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 will open on December 9, 2025. It will close on January 8, 2026.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 age limit The minimum age limit to apply for DRDO CEPTAM 11 recruitment drive is 18 and the maximum is 28. Candidates must also fulfill educational and other criteria to be eligible to apply for their choice of posts. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: How to apply? 1. Go to the official website of DRDO at https://www.drdo.gov.in 2. Under the Careers or Recruitment section, click on the link that says “DRDO CEPTAM-11 Online Application”. 3. Register yourself by filling up details like your mobile number, email ID, and others to create a login account. 4. Log in using your credentials and fill out the online application form with personal, educational, and trade-specific information. 5. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, educational certificates, and other required documents as per the required specifications. 6. Make the payment for the application fee online ( ₹100 for General/OBC; exempted for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen) via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking. 7. Review the form carefully and submit it 8. Download the confirmation page for your future reference.