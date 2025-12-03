Subscribe

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Notification released for 764 vacancies — How to apply on drdo.gov.in?

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 notification mentions that there are a total of 764 vacancies across Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A posts. Of these, 561 vacancies are for the post of STA-B and the remaining 203 vacancies are for the post of Technician-A.

Livemint
Updated3 Dec 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Advertisement
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 notification
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 notification

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has in a short notification released the notice for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025. The short notice reveals the date of application and other details. A more detailed notification will be released on the official website, drdo.gov.in, soon.

Here is everything you need to know about DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 vacancies

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 notification mentions that there are a total of 764 vacancies across Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A posts. Of these, 561 vacancies are for the post of STA-B and the remaining 203 vacancies are for the post of Technician-A.

Advertisement
Also Read | SSC Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 25,487 vacancies

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 selection process

There are two steps for the selection process. Candidates will have to first clear the Tier-1 Computer Based Test followed by a Tier-2 skill, practical or trade test, on basis of the post they have applied for.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 key dates

According to the notice, the application window for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 will open on December 9, 2025. It will close on January 8, 2026.

Also Read | Indian Railways announces over 2.4 lakh vacancies. Check eligibility details

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 age limit

The minimum age limit to apply for DRDO CEPTAM 11 recruitment drive is 18 and the maximum is 28. Candidates must also fulfill educational and other criteria to be eligible to apply for their choice of posts.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

1. Go to the official website of DRDO at https://www.drdo.gov.in

2. Under the Careers or Recruitment section, click on the link that says “DRDO CEPTAM-11 Online Application”.

3. Register yourself by filling up details like your mobile number, email ID, and others to create a login account.

4. Log in using your credentials and fill out the online application form with personal, educational, and trade-specific information.

5. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, educational certificates, and other required documents as per the required specifications.

6. Make the payment for the application fee online ( 100 for General/OBC; exempted for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen) via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

7. Review the form carefully and submit it

8. Download the confirmation page for your future reference.

Advertisement
Also Read | CTET February 2026 session registration begins: How to apply, last date, more
Key Takeaways
  • 764 vacancies available across two major posts.
  • Application process opens from December 9, 2025, and closes on January 8, 2026.
  • Candidates must clear a two-tier selection process including a Computer Based Test and a skill test.
 
 
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationDRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Notification released for 764 vacancies — How to apply on drdo.gov.in?
Read Next Story