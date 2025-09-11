DSSSB Jobs 2025: 1,180 Assistant Primary Teacher vacancies in Delhi - registration, eligibility, exam pattern & more

DSSSB vacancy 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released a notification about Assistant Primary Teacher job vacancy. This recruitment drive is to fill up a total of 1180 Assistant Teacher posts and interested candidates can apply online at the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Advertisement

As per the notification dated September 10, there are 1055 vacancies of Assistant Teacher (Primary) in Directorate of Education and 125 vacancies of Assistant Teacher (Primary) in New Delhi Municipal.

The registration window opens on September 17 and will remain open till October 16, 2025. “In One Tier Technical and Technical/ Teaching Examination Scheme, the mandatory minimum qualifying marks will be applicable only in domain subject specific i.e. Section-Bmand there will not be any minimum qualifying marks in Section-A. However, combined marks of both Section-A and Section-B will be reckoned for preparing the final merit list,” the notification states.

Exam Pattern The Tier 1 technical exam will be of 200 marks and would comprise 200 MCQs of one mark each

Advertisement

Section A will consist of the following:

1. General Intelligence & Reasoning ability.

2. General Awareness.

3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability.

4. English Language & Comprehension.

5. Hindi Language & Comprehension.

Section B will be based on NCTE curriculum with primary focus on methodology

Direct link for DSSSB vacancy 2025 notification here

Also Read | RBI vacancy alert! Reserve Bank of India opens registration window for 120 posts

DSSSB vacancy 2025: How to apply? Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on DSSSB website once the link is activated.

After OARS registration, applicants will have to provide registration number as login ID and password.

The Applicant can apply for various posts and must submit a scanned (digital) image of photo identity proof.

After filling the form, the candidate must preview the registration to ensure that all details are correct before clicking on Submit.

“The candidate should also provide one valid and active mobile number on which they may receive any exam related information through SMS from the Board. The mobile number already registered with OARS portal will not be accepted.”

Advertisement

DSSSB vacancy 2025: Application Fee An application fee of ₹100 will be charged but women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD and Ex-serviceman category are exempted.

DSSSB vacancy 2025: Eligibility Candidates must have qualified Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and should possess two years Diploma in Primary Education or Certificate Course in ETE / JBT / DIET /B.El.Ed. from a recognised institution in addition to 50% marks in class 12. Another essential requirement is that the candidates must have passed Hindi as a subject in class 10.