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DSSSB result 2026 announced for various vacancies on dsssb.delhi.gov.in; check how to download and other details

The DSSSB has released results and marks for various posts including Senior Scientific Assistant, PGT, and TGT on its website. Candidates can download the result PDF. The board has released category-wise cut-off marks based on candidates’ performance in the written exam.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated27 Mar 2026, 03:10 PM IST
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(Representational image)(Pexels)

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the results and marks for multiple posts such as Senior Scientific Assistant, PGT, TGT, and others on its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates who took the Tier-I (online) examination can check and download the result PDF from the website. The result is published in PDF format and includes the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for different positions. The board has released category-wise cut-off marks based on candidates’ performance in the written exam.

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DSSSB result 2026: How to download it?

  1. Go to the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

2. Check “Results” under the Important Information section on the homepage.

3. Tap on the “Latest Result” from the dropdown.

4. Check post code

5. Click on “Download/View”

6. You can view the PDF

7. To check your roll number, use Ctrl+F

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The recruitment process now covers a revised total of 3,050 vacancies, with reservations allocated across categories such as UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and Sports. The minimum qualifying marks have been set at 40% for UR and EWS candidates, 35% for OBC (Delhi), and 30% for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, while ex-servicemen are given a 5% relaxation, with a minimum requirement of 30%, reported Indian Express.

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The Board has also stated that the shortlisting of candidates is provisional and will depend on verification of eligibility criteria. Dates for the skill test will be released separately.

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Candidates listed by roll number will advance to the subsequent stages of the recruitment process, which may include skill assessments, document verification, and personal interviews. Comprehensive details regarding the upcoming stages will be made available separately on the official website.

Previously, the marks of 2,007 candidates who took the PGT (English) Tier 1 examination under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were published on the board’s official portal. This examination was held on July 7 and July 11, 2025. In the case of the Senior Scientific Assistant positions in the Drugs Control Department, shortlisted candidates were instructed to submit their e-dossier in February 2026.

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However, the board reported that two candidates did not complete this submission within the prescribed deadline, leading to the cancellation of their candidature, according to an Economic Times report. Earlier, the marks of 69 candidates who appeared for the Senior Scientific Assistant Tier 1 exam had been uploaded on the OARS portal.

The final results for both PGT (English) and Senior Scientific Assistant posts have reportedly been compiled based on candidates’ performance in the Tier 1 examination, along with the details they provided in their application forms.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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