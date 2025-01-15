DSSSB vacancies: DSSSB will open applications for 432 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies on January 16. The selection involves a Tier-I examination of 300 marks with negative marking. Applications must be submitted online via the official website.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) application window for 432 vacancies opens on January 16. The Board is inviting applications for the post of Post Graduate Teacher in various subjects.

Candidates can apply online through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The registration window will close on February 14, 2025. “The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board," the notification dated December 31, 2024, states.

Eligibility The applicant must be Indian citizen.

Applicants must be not above 30 years.

The application fee is ₹ 100.

The application fee is ₹100. Women, schedule caste, schedule tribe, PwBD and ex-serviceman category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB exam pattern Aspiring candidates must note that the selection process comprises of One Tier Examination i.e. Tier-I for the post of Post Graduate Teacher. The question paper of 300 marks will consist of a total of 300 questions. The 3-hour-long examination will be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers which will be in the language concerned only.

Wrong answers will attract negative marks, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) answer. “Only online applications will be accepted. Applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc. will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard," the notice reads.

How to apply for DSSSB vacancies? Follow the below mentioned steps to apply for DSSSB vacancies:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using registration number and password

Step 3: Fill the DSSSB application form

Step 4: Upload the scanned photo and signature

Step 5: Review the application form after filling all required fields and click on submit.