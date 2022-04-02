DU announces one-time measure for offline exams; students to get additional 30 mins1 min read . 06:16 PM IST
- Students of second, fourth and sixth semesters will appear for exams in the physical mode that are likely to be held in May and June
NEW DELHI : The authorities of Delhi University announced several measures for students who will be writing offline semester examinations after a gap of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The authorities said that students who will appear for the offline mode exams will be allowed an additional 30 minutes. These students will also get more choices in their question paper as part of a special one-time measure.
The university had resorted to open book examinations conducted online during the Coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown.
Recently, students of first, third and fifth semesters appeared for online open book exams. Students of second, fourth and sixth semesters will appear for exams in the physical mode that are likely to be held in May and June.
"Faculty/Department will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable," it said.
The authorities also said that students will get more choices in their question paper as opposed to earlier versions.
"Those students who have filled the Examination Form and are not able to appear for it due to justifiable reasons may be given another chance to appear for the same. For that purpose, Phase-II of the aforesaid examination will be conducted for the leftover (remaining) students," it added.
The university said faculties, departments and colleges will be requested to provide study material to the needy students. Various faculties and departments will also be requested to conduct mock tests in addition to class tests.
