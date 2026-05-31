DU BTech admission 2026: Registration open till June 15; know eligibility and application steps

The University of Delhi has begun registrations for BTech admissions for the 2026–27 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to these programmes must fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed by the university. Admission to DU's BTech programmes will be based on candidates' performance in JEE (Main) 2026. The university will prepare seat allotment lists using the All India Common Rank List (CRL). Candidates must complete the registration process before June 15, 2026.

Admission based on JEE Main 2026 CRL Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes at Delhi University (DU) for the 2026 academic session must have appeared for JEE (Main) 2026. The university will allot seats based on candidates' Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Main.

Applicants have been advised to verify their JEE Main details before beginning the registration process. Information entered during DU registration must exactly match the details submitted in the JEE Main application form, including the candidate's name and date of birth.

Registration fee details Payment of the registration-cum-allocation fee is compulsory for participation in the counselling process. Candidates belonging to the General (UR), OBC-NCL and EWS categories must pay ₹1,500, while the fee for SC, ST and PwBD candidates is ₹1,200.

Keep documents ready before applying Students should keep scanned copies of all required documents ready before filling out the application form. These include a recent passport-size photograph, signature, educational certificates, and category or other supporting certificates, wherever applicable.

Steps to apply for DU BTech admission 2026 Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

1. Visit the official DU engineering admission portal.

2. Click on "New Registration" if applying for the first time.

3. Existing users can log in using their JEE (Main) 2026 application number and password.

4. Fill in the application form carefully.

5. Upload the required documents.

6. Pay the applicable registration fee.

7. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Use an active email ID Delhi University has also advised applicants to register using an active email address, as the verification OTP will be sent to the registered email ID during the application process.

This year, 96,873 candidates from the general category qualified for JEE (Advanced), followed by 67,597 Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, 37,522 SC, 25,009 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 18,790 ST candidates, taking the total to 2,50,182.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is India's largest engineering entrance test and serves as the gateway to undergraduate programmes in institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other centrally funded technical institutions.