DU CSAS UG 2025 admission portal LIVE at admission.uod.ac.in; here's how to apply

Delhi University, on Tuesday, officially launched the DU CSAS UG 2025 portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in for CUET counselling and undergraduate admissions.

Candidates who wish to secure an admission into the undergraduate programs offered by the Delhi University in 2025 are required to complete the CSAS UG 2025 application form online.

DU CSAS UG 2025 registration; phases Phase 1 of the DU CSAS UG 2025 registration process is currently underway. In this phase, candidates can register for CUET UG counselling and pay the applicable application fee.

Phase 2 of the registration will begin after the CUET UG 2025 results are declared, which is expected in the third week of July 2025, as per some reports.

DU UG Admission 2025: How to apply – a step-by-step guide Candidates can apply for the Delhi University undergraduate admissions via CUET UG 2025 through the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official DU admission portal – ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CSAS UG 2025’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your CUET 2025 application number and password.

Step 4: Fill in the required personal, academic, and contact details as prompted.