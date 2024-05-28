DU UG Admission 2024: The University of Delhi has opened the registration window for admission to the undergraduate course through CUET DU CSAS portal 2024 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in/.

DU UG Admission 2024: The University of Delhi has opened the registration window for admission to the undergraduate course through CUET DU CSAS portal 2024 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in/. Aspiring students seeking admission to CUET UG 2024 courses can fill online application form on or before the last date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The admissions for Academic Year 2024-25 will be based on CUET scores for some courses and class 12 marks for other courses.

According to the notification, the aspiring candidates must note that the admission to all UG Programs of all the Colleges of UoD will be done on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) - 2024 (CUET(UG)–2024) only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Bihar Inter Admissions 2024: BSEB extends registration date till May 31 The notification further said the admission process will be conducted in three phases. The first phase commenced with the registrations at DU CSAS 2024 portal, the second phase will include filling the preferences for programs and colleges and the third phase will include allocation-cum-admission of the student.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024: Answer Key, results soon on jeeadv.ac.in. All details here DU UG Admission 2024: Eligibility criteria Admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by the University of Delhi will be primarily based on the scores obtained in the CUET(UG)–2024 only.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 answer key expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. How to download DU UG Admission 2024: Application Fee As per DU notification, general, OBC, and EWS category students must pay a registration fee of ₹250. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students of SC, ST, and PWBD categories need to pay ₹100.

Candidates applying for BFA/ B. Sc(PE,HE &S) / B.A.(H) Music will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 400.00 (non-refundable). Similarly, an additional fee of ₹100 will be charged for those applying under the sports quota.

Also Read | DU PG Admission 2024: Delhi University extends registration till June 5 The notification further stated that the online application process will be considered completed only after the CSAS(UG)-2024 application fee is paid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DU UG Admission 2024: How to Apply Go to the official website of DU CSAS Portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on the DU CSAS registration link

A new window will open; enter CUET 2024 application number and password.

Fill the CSAS Application Form 2024 using personal details, course preference, college preference and CUET 2024 scores

Make the required payment of the DU CSAS 2024 registration fee and submit the form. DU registrar Vikas Gupta said the University will enrol single-child girl students in every course as part of the supernumerary seats from this year.

.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!