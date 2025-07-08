DU UG Admission 2025: Registration for Delhi University CSAS Phase 2 starts at admission.uod.ac.in, check steps to apply

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi has begun the second phase of the Common Seat Allocation System for undergraduate courses (DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2) registration process on July 8, 2025.

Candidates who wish to secure admission to undergraduate courses at the University of Delhi can apply through the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

The final date to apply for CSAS Phase 2 is July 14, 2025. Any preferences provided by the candidate will be automatically locked on that date.

The correction window to apply for CSAS Phase 2 will close on July 11, 2025. It is a one-time facility. Hence, the candidates should open the form and make the corrections in one attempt. Once submitted, the form will not reopen.

The simulated ranks shall be announced on July 15, 2025. The window for preference modifications will be accessible from July 15 and will conclude on July 16, 2025. The first allocation list is expected to be released on July 19, 2025.

Candidates who successfully completed Phase I must log into their dashboard to select their preferred programme and college combination in this phase, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

DU UG Admission 2025: Step-by-step guide to apply Candidates must follow the steps given below to register for DU UG Admission Phase 2 —

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 registration link.

Step 3: A new page will appear, and candidates can fill in their registration details.

Step 4: After entering the registration details, candidates must fill out the application form.

Step 5: Complete the payment of the application fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.