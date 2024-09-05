The University of Delhi issued a notice announcing the revision of the undergraduate admission upgrade round schedule. According to a press release issued on September 4, the ‘acceptance’ window for the upgraded allocations and Round-I results for Performance-Based Programs, CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), Sports, and Ward Quota has been extended.

The portal will remain open until 4:59 p.m. on September 5. Candidates admitted in Round 1 and Round 2 were given the option to ‘upgrade’ and reorder the programme + college combinations that were higher in preference.

The ‘upgrade window’ opened on August 31 and accepted applications until September 1. It permitted candidates who were admitted in Round 1 and Round 2 to opt for upgradation based on their higher preference. The results were announced on September 3. The notice dated August 31 suggested that candidates could 'accept' the upgrade until 4.59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4. However, the schedule has been revised.

According to the new schedule, the selected colleges must verify and approve the online applications by 4.59 PM on Friday, September 6. Meanwhile, the university will accept the admission fees online before the deadline, 11:59 PM on Friday, September 6.

Furthermore, the University has brought in a Mid-Entry provision for those desiring applicants who failed to apply for CSAS(UG) 2024 Phase-I or failed to complete Phase-II. The portal accepting Mid-Entry applications will open on Saturday, September 7 at 5:00 PM and will accept applications till 4:59 PM on Monday, September 9. A non-refundable fee of ₹1000 will be charged, and the list of vacant seats will be displayed at 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 7.