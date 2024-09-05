DU undergraduate admission: Only a few hours left to accept upgrades - details here

The University of Delhi revised the undergraduate admission upgrade round schedule, extending the acceptance window until 4:59 PM on September 5. Details regarding Mid-Entry applications and Third Round are given here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Sep 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Delhi University announced changes to the undergraduate admission upgrade schedule, allowing 'acceptance' until September 5.
Delhi University announced changes to the undergraduate admission upgrade schedule, allowing ’acceptance’ until September 5. (HT)

The University of Delhi issued a notice announcing the revision of the undergraduate admission upgrade round schedule. According to a press release issued on September 4, the ‘acceptance’ window for the upgraded allocations and Round-I results for Performance-Based Programs, CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), Sports, and Ward Quota has been extended.

The portal will remain open until 4:59 p.m. on September 5. Candidates admitted in Round 1 and Round 2 were given the option to ‘upgrade’ and reorder the programme + college combinations that were higher in preference.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda gets admission in IIM Ahmedabad

The ‘upgrade window’ opened on August 31 and accepted applications until September 1. It permitted candidates who were admitted in Round 1 and Round 2 to opt for upgradation based on their higher preference. The results were announced on September 3. The notice dated August 31 suggested that candidates could 'accept' the upgrade until 4.59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4. However, the schedule has been revised.

According to the new schedule, the selected colleges must verify and approve the online applications by 4.59 PM on Friday, September 6. Meanwhile, the university will accept the admission fees online before the deadline, 11:59 PM on Friday, September 6.

Also Read | Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 highlights: Round 2 allotment results OUT

Furthermore, the University has brought in a Mid-Entry provision for those desiring applicants who failed to apply for CSAS(UG) 2024 Phase-I or failed to complete Phase-II. The portal accepting Mid-Entry applications will open on Saturday, September 7 at 5:00 PM and will accept applications till 4:59 PM on Monday, September 9. A non-refundable fee of 1000 will be charged, and the list of vacant seats will be displayed at 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 7.

Also Read | NEET PG Admission 2024: Individual scorecards at nbe.edu.in on August 30

Notably, the Third Round of CSAS allocations, which includes Round-II for Performance-Based Programs, CW, ECA, Sports, and Ward Quota, is scheduled to be announced at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Business NewsEducationDU undergraduate admission: Only a few hours left to accept upgrades - details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.20
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    4.15 (2.34%)

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,119.90
    03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -13 (-1.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.60
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -8.3 (-2.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,116.90
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    147.1 (7.47%)

    UTI Asset Management Company

    1,266.55
    03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    77.55 (6.52%)

    KEC International

    989.00
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    57.3 (6.15%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    206.90
    03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    10.8 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue