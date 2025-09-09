How Indians are paying a premium for better education
For decades, private education has offered a way to escape the struggling government system for those who can afford to spend more money on better learning. On top of that, private coaching has become an important aspect of the education system, adding to the cost of education.
For Noida-based Neha Pandey, shelling out about ₹2.5 lakh annually on the education of her nine-year-old daughter, enrolled in class IV, is not an easy expense—but high competition and an ever-evolving job market leave her with little choice. In addition to the school’s academic and extracurricular activities, private tuitions add to the costs.