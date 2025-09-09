How Indians are paying a premium for better education

A Mint analysis of the data shows that the household average spending on private (unaided) schools at the pre-primary level can be as much as 35 times that of government schools. The gap is lowest at the higher secondary level (class XI-XII), but private education can still cost 5.6 times more than government schools. The yawning gap assumes more importance as enrollment in private schools has seen a steady rise in recent years, with the education ministry in May asking states to take measures to reverse the trend, media reports said.