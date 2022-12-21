Education in local language and mother tongue will empower tribal population: Minister

Education in local language and mother tongue will empower tribal population: Minister2 min read . 08:48 PM IST
- The minister said that the government has taken various initiatives for the upliftment of tribal population
NEW DELHI :Education in local language and mother tongue will empower tribal population, said Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan.
Addressing the media on Tribal Empowerment, the minister said that the government has taken various initiatives for the upliftment of tribal population. “This press conference is in the line with the whole-of-the-Government approach which stands for collective action towards national priorities."
Pradhan added that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is giving long-due honour to the tribal population of the country. “The quantum leap in funding of centrally sponsored schemes aimed at the welfare of tribal population. Affirmative action and promoting inclusion for all round development of tribals is the key thrust areas of Government policy."
He said that the allocation for STC funds has been increased from Rs. 19,437 cr in 2014-15 to Rs. 87,585 cr. in 2022-23 and the allocation for Ministry of Tribal affairs has also been increased from Rs. 3832 cr. in 2014-15 to Rs. 8407 cr. in 2022-23.
The minister added that for the Government ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayaas’ is not merely a slogan but a guiding philosophy and a responsible commitment. “This is reflective of Prime Minister’s commitment to the upliftment of tribal population by touching aspects including protecting their culture, respecting their identity, education, health, self-employment."
Pradhan said that education in local languages and mother tongue is one of the key focus areas of the National Education Policy 2020 of which tribal population will be a key beneficiary. “The Eklavya Model Residential Schools for tribal population in which over 1 lakh students are enrolled."
Referring to ‘Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojna (PMAAGY)’ which aims at transforming villages with significant tribal population into model village (Adarsh Gram), he said that it is envisaged to cover 36,428 villages having at least 50% tribal population under it. “The aim of this scheme is to achieve saturation of basic amenities and facilities in these villages in a mission mode. 7500 villages will be taken up annually over the next 5 years under it."