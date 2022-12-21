Education in local language and mother tongue will empower tribal population: Minister

Referring to ‘Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojna (PMAAGY)’ which aims at transforming villages with significant tribal population into model village (Adarsh Gram), he said that it is envisaged to cover 36,428 villages having at least 50% tribal population under it. “The aim of this scheme is to achieve saturation of basic amenities and facilities in these villages in a mission mode. 7500 villages will be taken up annually over the next 5 years under it."