Elite colleges have a looming money problem

Today it doesn’t face the same derivatives exposure, but private-equity values could be more theoretical than real if it had to sell swiftly. More liquid investments have other advantages. Last year the university relied on the endowment for 37% of its budget, up from about a fifth of the budget 20 years ago and far higher than the average across private, not-for-profit colleges. This comes as gifts have been less abundant. Despite a booming stock market, Harvard said alumni donations fell by 15% last fiscal year amid outrage over the university’s handling of campus antisemitism. Fellow Ivies Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania experienced even steeper drops.