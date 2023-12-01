Delhi schools: From point criteria, age relaxation to registration fee. Top 10 points about entry-level admission
The registration process for admission to pre-primary schools in Delhi has started. The minimum age for nursery is three years, for KG class it is four years, and for Class 1 it is five years
Delhi pre-primary school admission registration process for classes nursery, KG, and Class 1 for the academic year 2024-25 in private schools began on November 23 by the Directorate of Education notification. Here are some points to keep in mind before applying for admission.