Delhi pre-primary school admission registration process for classes nursery, KG, and Class 1 for the academic year 2024-25 in private schools began on November 23 by the Directorate of Education notification. Here are some points to keep in mind before applying for admission.

For admission to preschool, and nursery, the age should be three years while for pre-primary, KG class, the age should be four years and for Class-1 minimum age should be five years as of March 31, according to the Directorate of Education notification.

The notification further specifies upper-age limits to be less than four years for pre-school, less than five years for pre-primary, and less than six years for Class-1.

"Age relaxation for admission, up to a maximum of 30 days, may be granted at the discretion of the head of the school concerning the minimum and upper-age limits for these classes," the notification states.

The first list of selected applicants along with the waiting list will be released at the school's website on January 12, 2024. The list will display selected candidates as per marks allotted to each according to the criteria.

As per the DoE notification, the resolution of queries of parents, regarding the allotment of points to their wards for the first list will be addressed on January 13 to 22.

Schools were required to upload admission criteria giving the details of the point allocation system to be followed by November 20. This criteria awards points to applicants based on distance from the school, any other sibling studying in the school, parent's educational qualifications as well as additional points to wards of alumni of the school.

Following a tie among applicants a draw will be conducted which can be carried out either in a computerized manner or through slips.

Parents' presence at the time of draw is essential as the entire process will be video graphed and the recorded footage will be retained by the school

Registration fee of ₹25 can only be charged from parents. DoE notification mentions that parents don't need to purchase a school prospectus along with an admission form.

There is a 25 per cent reservation of seats allocated for economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged group (DG) students, and children with disabilities in private schools. Moreover, a distinct list will be released for admission to these categories that will follow a point allotment criteria different from the general category.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

