Failed, missed BSEB Bihar Board 10th? Bihar Board opens compartment exam, scrutiny window today, 5-steps to apply here

BSEB 10th compartment exam and scrutiny window opens today: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 exam results on March 29, Saturday. Students who failed to qualify one or two subjects of Bihar Board Matric exam or did not appear in February exams can apply for BSEB compartment exams from today, that is April 4, onwards. The application window closes on April 12.

Furthermore, all those candidates who are dissatisfied with BSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam marks in one or more subjects can apply for scrutiny of answer sheets within the limited time frame at the official website of BSEB – secondary.biharboardonline.com. It is important to note that students can apply for a maximum of three subjects in the Compartment Exam. This includes compulsory subjects like English, Science, Social Science, Mathematics, and optional subjects.

For further details regarding the scrutiny and compartment process, candidates can visit the official website to access official notice which provides additional information. The results for the BSEB class 10 compartment exams will tentatively be announced on May 31. Meanwhile, the BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) exams results were announced on March 25 and students seeking re-evaluation can apply for scrutiny until April 8, 2025.

How to apply for BSEB Class 10 Compartment exam 2025? To apply for the scrutiny process, students must follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB – secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the home page, click on the “Matric/ Intermediate Special/ Compartment Exam Form 2025.”

Step 3: Enter roll code and roll number to login.

Step 4: Enter necessary details and select the subjects for BSEB Class 10 Compartment exam 2025.

Step 5: Complete the application process by paying requisite application.

How to apply for BSEB Class 10 Scrutiny 2025? To apply for the scrutiny process, students must follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB – secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the “Apply for Scrutiny” link.

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as roll code, roll number, and date of birth to register.

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated application ID and password and select the subjects for re-evaluation by ticking the respective boxes.

Step 6: Complete the application process by paying requisite fee of ₹120 per subject using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

