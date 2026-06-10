‘Fake’ NEET UG re-test notice: PIB fact-checks viral circular as 22.8 lakh prepare for re-exam on 21 June

Press Information Bureau recently fact-checked a purported viral circular linked to NEET UG 2026 re-examination. The agency issued a clarification on Wednesday, dismissing claims mentioned in the circular. PIB asserted that the document is completely fake and has not been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) or any other official government body.

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Over 22.8 lakh candidates are preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) re-exam scheduled for 21 June but circulars like these create confusion among aspirants. Ahead of one of India’s most competitive entrance tests, PIB in a post on X stated, “Claim: A purported NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination circular is being circulated on social media…. Beware! This circular is #fake. No such circular has been issued regarding the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination.”

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Controversy over the national level screening test first emerged after reports of paper leak following 3 May exam. To avoid any mismanagement and address issues of misinformation, PIB issued a notice advising candidates to “not to trust, share, or rely on unverified examination-related content.” The post added, “For authentic updates and official information, visit only: http://neet.nta.nic.in.”

Indian Air Force to transport NEET UG question papers Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday emphasized that the government is taking extra precautions this time as he reviewed preparations for the re-test. From question paper setting to their delivery at the examination centres, he assured candidates that measures have been put in place to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly, securely and without errors.

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Giving an insight to the increased security arrangements during the review meeting at the headquarters of the NTA, Pradhan asserted that the Centre strengthened the NTA by inducting new officials at the levels of joint secretary, director and deputy director last month. He added, "Both experienced and newly inducted officials have been assigned specific responsibilities. Some are handling logistics, some are supervising printing, some are coordinating with the Air Force, some with banks, some with states, while others are verifying software security," PTI reported.

NTA opens scribe registration portal for PwD, PwBD candidates NTA opened scribe registration portal for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates on 9 June. Urging eligible candidates to apply for the scribe facility before the deadline, the agency said that the last date to apply is 12 June till 11:50 PM.

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How to apply Given below are steps to apply for scribe facility:

Step 1: Visit NTA's official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in and login using the login credentials.

Step 2: Select 'Register Scribe Details' button available on candidate home page.

Step 3: Choose the scribe option and submit the details as applicable.

Step 4: After submitting details, check status in the 'View Application Form' link given on left hand side of the candidate home page and on the confirmation page.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) https://www.nta.ac in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/_for the latest updates regarding the examination. In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/01 1-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2026@nta aclin,” NTA said.