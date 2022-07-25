Father abandoned, Bihar girl groomed by granny scores 99% marks in Class 10

BJP leader Varun Gandhi shared the story of Bihar girl's hard work on his Twitter account. The girl who was abandoned by her father secured 99.4% marks in Class 10 exam results.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
It is said that goals cannot be achieved through magic, rather it takes determination, sweat and hard work. This quote perfectly fits in the case of Bihar girl whose father abandoned her in the childhood after her mother passed away. The girl justified the proverb that hard work always pays off by scoring 99.4% marks in Class 10th exam results.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It is said that goals cannot be achieved through magic, rather it takes determination, sweat and hard work. This quote perfectly fits in the case of Bihar girl whose father abandoned her in the childhood after her mother passed away. The girl justified the proverb that hard work always pays off by scoring 99.4% marks in Class 10th exam results.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi shared the story of Bihar girl's hard work on his Twitter account. He posted a video in which the girl was seen sitting with her maternal grandmother who expressed her happiness over the child's achievement.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi shared the story of Bihar girl's hard work on his Twitter account. He posted a video in which the girl was seen sitting with her maternal grandmother who expressed her happiness over the child's achievement.
In the video, the girl child's maternal grandmother said, “I brought her up and he (girl's father who abandoned her) should regret on his decision. Today, I am very happy and lucky that such a talented girl belongs to my daughter and she is living with me. Her father got remarried with someone else after my daughter's demise and he left the girl child alone."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the video, the girl child's maternal grandmother said, “I brought her up and he (girl's father who abandoned her) should regret on his decision. Today, I am very happy and lucky that such a talented girl belongs to my daughter and she is living with me. Her father got remarried with someone else after my daughter's demise and he left the girl child alone."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“He never came to see his own daughter in the past years," she added.
“He never came to see his own daughter in the past years," she added.
Take a look at the video to listen the Bihar girl's hard work story,
Take a look at the video to listen the Bihar girl's hard work story,
Taking to Twitter, Varun Gandhi said, “Amazing tales of sacrifice and dedication! The daughter, who left her father's side after her mother's shadow, created history by doing the culmination of hard work at her maternal grandparents' house. A daughter securing 99.4% marks in 10th shows that talent does not seek opportunities. I can be of any use to you, I will be lucky."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Taking to Twitter, Varun Gandhi said, “Amazing tales of sacrifice and dedication! The daughter, who left her father's side after her mother's shadow, created history by doing the culmination of hard work at her maternal grandparents' house. A daughter securing 99.4% marks in 10th shows that talent does not seek opportunities. I can be of any use to you, I will be lucky."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Term 2 exam results for Class 10 on its official websites cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in on July 22.
Trivandrum was the best performing region with 99.68% pass percentage in class 10. Guwahati is at the bottom with 82.23% pass percentage. A total of 20,93,978 students appeared for the exam, out of whom 19,76,668 (94.40%) passed. The class 10 board exams were held from 26 April to 4 May.
Trivandrum was the best performing region with 99.68% pass percentage in class 10. Guwahati is at the bottom with 82.23% pass percentage. A total of 20,93,978 students appeared for the exam, out of whom 19,76,668 (94.40%) passed. The class 10 board exams were held from 26 April to 4 May.
The officials confirmed that 30% weightage given to Term 1 exams, 70% weightage to second term.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The officials confirmed that 30% weightage given to Term 1 exams, 70% weightage to second term.