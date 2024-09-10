Finland’s shrinking high schools are importing pupils from abroad

In the long run all Finns benefit, argues Peter Vesterbacka, Finest Future’s co-founder, an entrepreneur who helped build the “Angry Birds" brand for Rovio, a games company. Finland’s total population of 5.5m will start declining within the next decade. The country struggles to attract high-skilled foreign workers (about 9% of its inhabitants were born abroad, one of the lowest rates in Europe). Mr Vesterbacka reckons that foreigners who turn up when they are teenagers, who learn the language, and who are educated in the Finnish system are far more likely to stay, and to succeed, than adults who are targeted later through skilled-worker programmes. He reckons they bring much more money into the country than the government must spend on their instruction.