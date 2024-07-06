FMGE 2024 medical exam underway amid tight security with live CCTV feed to monitor exam centre

The NBEMS is conducting the FMGE medical graduate exam today who aspire to practice medicine in the country. The examination is taking place at 71 centres across 50 cities in two sessions: from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published6 Jul 2024, 02:10 PM IST
For the FMGE 2024 exam, a command centre was set up at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences headquarters in Delhi,
For the FMGE 2024 exam, a command centre was set up at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences headquarters in Delhi,(Hiindustan Times)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is administering Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on Saturday.

The exam is being conducted in 71 centres across 50 cities in two shifts - 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. 

The health ministry noted in a statement on Saturday that the FMGE 2024 exam has begun smoothly across the nation and that no untoward incident has been reported yet.

This statement comes after a nationwide uproar over the NEET UG 2024 exam amid suspicions of irregularities and paper leak concerns.

Also Read | NEET-UG 2024: Counselling delayed amid paper leak row; new date awaited

The FMGE exam is being conducted under strict security and close watch of the officials of the home ministry. To monitor the FMGE 2024 exam, the NBEMS headquarters in Delhi set up a command centre. The FMGE is a screening test to test the competence of medical graduates who aspire to practice medicine in the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) designated 71 member team to visit exam centres. Besides this, 42 NBEMS staff have been stationed at the centres, where 35,819 candidates are giving exams amid tight security and close supervision.

Also Read | FMGE Admit Card to be OUT tomorrow at nbe.edu.in

“The content was successfully downloaded at all test centres. The examination started at all examination centres smoothly. A team of officers from MHA has visited NBEMS HQ. No untoward incident has been reported,” NDTV reported, quoting an official as saying.

Official account of Akashvani news services division, All India Radio News in a post on social media platform X said, “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is conducting FMGE today. The examination is being held at 71 centres in 50 cities across the country.”

 

Also Read | NEET UG counselling 2024 schedule to be released today? All you need to know

The post adds, “To prevent any irregularities in the examination, 255 appraisers and 53 faculty members have been appointed as flying squads for all centers.”

Live CCTV feeds are actively monitoring each test center, with TCS ground teams addressing operational and logistical issues onsite.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 02:10 PM IST
HomeEducationFMGE 2024 medical exam underway amid tight security with live CCTV feed to monitor exam centre

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue