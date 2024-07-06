The NBEMS is conducting the FMGE medical graduate exam today who aspire to practice medicine in the country. The examination is taking place at 71 centres across 50 cities in two sessions: from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is administering Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on Saturday.

The exam is being conducted in 71 centres across 50 cities in two shifts - 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The health ministry noted in a statement on Saturday that the FMGE 2024 exam has begun smoothly across the nation and that no untoward incident has been reported yet.

This statement comes after a nationwide uproar over the NEET UG 2024 exam amid suspicions of irregularities and paper leak concerns.

The FMGE exam is being conducted under strict security and close watch of the officials of the home ministry. To monitor the FMGE 2024 exam, the NBEMS headquarters in Delhi set up a command centre. The FMGE is a screening test to test the competence of medical graduates who aspire to practice medicine in the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) designated 71 member team to visit exam centres. Besides this, 42 NBEMS staff have been stationed at the centres, where 35,819 candidates are giving exams amid tight security and close supervision.

“The content was successfully downloaded at all test centres. The examination started at all examination centres smoothly. A team of officers from MHA has visited NBEMS HQ. No untoward incident has been reported," NDTV reported, quoting an official as saying.

Official account of Akashvani news services division, All India Radio News in a post on social media platform X said, “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is conducting FMGE today. The examination is being held at 71 centres in 50 cities across the country."



The post adds, “To prevent any irregularities in the examination, 255 appraisers and 53 faculty members have been appointed as flying squads for all centers."

Live CCTV feeds are actively monitoring each test center, with TCS ground teams addressing operational and logistical issues onsite.

