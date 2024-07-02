FMGE 2024 Admit Card: Foreign Medical Graduate Exam hall ticket to be OUT tomorrow at nbe.edu.in; Steps to download here

FMGE 2024 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations will administer the screening test on August 6 to asses candidate's competence to practice medicine in India.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published11:18 AM IST
FMGE 2024 Admit Card: Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2024) admit cards will be released on July 3 by the National Board of Examinations
FMGE 2024 Admit Card: Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2024) admit cards will be released on July 3 by the National Board of Examinations

FMGE 2024 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is set to release the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2024) on Wednesday, July 3. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Essential login credentials to access the hall ticket include user ID and password. Candidates are required to carry their admit card to the examination centre, as entry will be permitted only after verification of candidate's details. NBE is slated to administer FMGE 2024 on July 6, 2024, as per the official schedule. Meanwhile, the result is scheduled to be declared on August 6.

To acquire a provisional or permanent registration certificate from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the State Medical Council (SMC), Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) take this exam. In simple words it is screening test for candidates to be eligible to practice medicine in India.

Step-by-step guide to download FMGE 2024 admit card

Follow the below mentioned steps to access hall ticket in online mode.

Step 1: Visit NBE's official website at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on FMGE 2024 admit

card link.

Step 3: Provide the user ID, password and security pin before clicking on ‘Submit.’

Step 4: FMGE Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download FMGE Admit Card and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must check the following details on FMGE 2024 admit card are:

  • Name of the candidate
  • FMGE roll number
  • Application Id
  • Date of birth
  • Person with disability (Yes/ No)
  • Centre code
  • Name and address of the exam centre
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Reporting time
  • Last entry to the exam hall

In case of any error or discrepancy in the admit card, candidates must contact NBE immediately through the following email or mobile number- helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in, 022 - 61087595

 

