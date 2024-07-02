FMGE 2024 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations will administer the screening test on August 6 to asses candidate's competence to practice medicine in India.

FMGE 2024 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is set to release the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2024) on Wednesday, July 3. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Essential login credentials to access the hall ticket include user ID and password. Candidates are required to carry their admit card to the examination centre, as entry will be permitted only after verification of candidate's details. NBE is slated to administer FMGE 2024 on July 6, 2024, as per the official schedule. Meanwhile, the result is scheduled to be declared on August 6.

To acquire a provisional or permanent registration certificate from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the State Medical Council (SMC), Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) take this exam. In simple words it is screening test for candidates to be eligible to practice medicine in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step-by-step guide to download FMGE 2024 admit card Follow the below mentioned steps to access hall ticket in online mode.

Step 1: Visit NBE's official website at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on FMGE 2024 admit {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

card link.

Step 3: Provide the user ID, password and security pin before clicking on ‘Submit.’

Also read: Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion on NEET-UG row in Lok Sabha; ‘I will decide,’ responds Speaker Om Birla Step 4: FMGE Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: Check and download FMGE Admit Card and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must check the following details on FMGE 2024 admit card are:

Name of the candidate

FMGE roll number

Application Id

Date of birth

Person with disability (Yes/ No)

Centre code

Name and address of the exam centre

Date and time of the examination

Reporting time

Last entry to the exam hall Also read: NEET UG 2024 retest result OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Check steps to download scorecard here In case of any error or discrepancy in the admit card, candidates must contact NBE immediately through the following email or mobile number- helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in, 022 - 61087595 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!