Want to get into Harvard or Yale? These companies will help you, for a price
Devina Sengupta 10 min read 23 Apr 2025, 07:16 PM IST
SummaryMentors from these firms start working with students from an early age, orienting every activity towards what will go into their university applications. From helping them intern with NGOs, to assisting with their Statement of Purpose, these boutique outfits handhold students every step of the way.
Mumbai: In January 2022, a class nine student from a school in Gurugram met a counsellor seeking guidance on how to get into a top college in the US to study medicine. After laying the groundwork in the first year, the counsellor asked the student to shadow a doctor when she was in class 10. For a reason: the student needed to get up close and personal with blood, guts, warts and faecal matter to understand if these were the sort of delights she wanted to deal with on a daily basis over her career.
