Want to get into Harvard or Yale? These companies will help you, for a price

Athena Education uses psychometric tests to gauge a student’s interests. Parents are brought in during the initial rounds of discussions. “Excessive time spent on video games and social media or mobile is a common complaint. But what the parents do not realize is, if they ask a question on the statistics of football players to a child playing the FIFA video game, the child will rattle them off," said Rahul Subramaniam, co-founder of Athena Education. These stats can be used to introduce the parents to the idea that, in a few years, their child can have a career in sports analytics or data science, he added.