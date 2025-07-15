Four Indian cities feature in world's top 130 for students in QS Rankings. Check where Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru stand

Four Indian metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, were featured in the 2026 QS Best Student Cities rankings released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025

According to QS rankings, Mumbai has re-entered the global top 100, moving up 15 spots to reach 98th place. Delhi has improved by seven positions to 104th, and Bengaluru has made the most significant progress among Indian cities, jumping 22 places to rank 108th.

Here is a detailed ranking of Indian cities — Mumbai - Rank 98 QS rankings describe Mumbai as a city with India’s most well-respected universities, including the University of Mumbai, one of the largest universities in the world, with around 550,000 students.

Average international fees (at ranked unis) - US$2,100

Affordability rank - 22nd

Number of universities ranked by QS - 2

Desirability rank - 105th

Employer Activity rank 53rd

Delhi - Rank 104th QS Rankings calls Delhi a city with “no shortage of higher education institutions, with nine major universities, two of which are located in the New Delhi district.”

Average international fees (at ranked unis) - US$2,400

Affordability rank - 24th

Number of universities ranked by QS - 5

Desirability rank - 123rd

Employer Activity rank - 119th

Bengaluru - 108th Bengaluru is the third-largest city in India, with over 10 million people, and is home to reputed research institutions and universities, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, says QS Rankings.

Average international fees (at ranked unis) - US$3,300

Affordability rank - 15th

Number of universities ranked by QS - 2

Desirability rank - 113th

Employer Activity rank - 117th Chennai - Rank 128th Chennai, formerly called Madras, is the fourth-largest cosmopolitan city in India and the capital of Tamil Nadu, a southern Indian state. Known as South India’s primary commercial hub, QS Rankings lauded the city for its rich heritage in music, classical dance, architecture, and crafts.

