A Uttar Pradesh girl from Gothwa village, Aradhya Tripathi, has been offered a ₹52 lakh package at Google, after she has rejected an offer of ₹32 Lakhs from another company. While the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) famously have earned the reputation of producing the highest paid graduates, a girl from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) has clearly shown that talent is not limited to higher accredited institutions.

The story of Aradhya Tripathi

Child of an advocate and a home maker, Aradhya Tripathi completed her schooling from St. Joseph's School in Uttar Pradesh. After completing education in school she started pursuing a BTech in computer engineering from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT)

Aradhya Tripathi: Achievements

According to her LinkedIn account in 2023, Aradhya worked as a software engineer at Scaler. Aradhya started her journey as an intern at Scaler, upon completing of which she was offered a package of ₹32 lakh.

However, she was also offered a package of ₹52 Lakhs by Google.

Aradhya has amassed extensive experience in handling scalable products and live production traffic while working in competitive environments.

She detailed her skills on LinkedIn stating, “I have a firm hold and experience with several tech stacks like React.JS, React Redux, NextJs, Typescript, NodeJs, MongoDb, ExpressJS and SCSS [...]. I have a keen interest in Data Structures and Algorithms and has solved about 1000+ questions on various coding platforms and have a good rating on them."

