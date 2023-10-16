From intern to software engineer with ₹52 Lakh package at Google: Story of a UP girl
A Uttar Pradesh girl from Gothwa village, Aradhya Tripathi, has been offered a ₹52 lakh package at Google, after she has rejected an offer of ₹32 Lakhs from another company. While the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) famously have earned the reputation of producing the highest paid graduates, a girl from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) has clearly shown that talent is not limited to higher accredited institutions.