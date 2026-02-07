Non-resident Indians (NRIs) who've navigated the tough road to settling abroad, securing scholarships and visas, and adapting to culture on their own are now guiding the next wave of Indian students through social media. Drawing on daily experiences, they tackle overlooked challenges such as finding top internships and part-time jobs, managing finances, and selecting the best colleges to build their dream life in a new country.

Take Annushree Tiwari, username @annuway_, who relocated to the UK in 2024 for a Master's in Environmental Management after six years working in India's social sector.

"During my visa application and scholarship hunt, I struggled to find professional guidance on universities that weren't just prestigious but also economically viable," says Tiwari, who was accepted to top Russell Group institutions like King's College London and the University of Warwick. Prioritising return on investment (ROI) over tier I prestige, she chose the University of Surrey, landing two scholarships and sponsored accommodation.

Tiwari noticed most social media influencers glamourised life abroad—vibrant parties, chic cafes, lavish shopping—while ignoring real struggles and daily realities. "Last year, I started sharing basics like local traffic rules and supermarket shopping," she says. She also debunks myths, such as limited part-time jobs to retail or food chains (highlighting campus opportunities instead) and the idea that tier I colleges are always superior—arguing tier II options often deliver better learning and return on investment (ROI).

Also Read | Budget 2026 in charts: Outlay for education and AI

Most of these influencers use social media as a side gig, earning from brand deals, but it is not their main source of income. For a sustainable career, some have gone on to create consultancies like Gautam.

Credibility quotient

This shift toward unfiltered or raw content is driving massive engagement. Similarly, 23-year-old Shreya Daga, username @click_n_breathe, from Pune, is now pursuing a master's at Hamburg University of Technology in Germany. She first visited in September 2022 for a five-month exchange at Hochschule Hof University of Applied Sciences. The experience convinced her to return, so while graduating in May 2024, she researched universities offering provisional admission.

Back in Germany that September 2024, she began regularly posting content about life there from an Indian student's perspective—answering every question she once had about relocating, to help aspiring peers.

"I've amassed so much knowledge on paperwork and the realities of being an Indian working student here—I didn't want it to go to waste," Daga said. "It helps students like me avoid exorbitant consultancy fees. I share from my own experiential lens as a young student, putting my struggles out there so others can navigate similar transitions between countries."

With thousands of engaged followers—mostly young students and professionals eyeing abroad education—these influencers build unmatched credibility, making them ideal partners for edtech platforms like UpGrad and language apps like Stimuler to drive targeted promotions.

Also Read | Why we must shield education from the growing miasma around us

“NRI foreign education influencers have a dedicated following of students planning to study in their countries. These students, who often seek English language proficiency, are a key audience for us, so we've collaborated with such influencers in the past," said Akshay Akash, cofounder and chief executive officer of Stimuler, an AI app for English fluency. “The return on investment from these partnerships has consistently met our expectations, as students trust them deeply."

Direct consulting

UpGrad, which has partnered with over 20 such influencers, analyses their follower communities and curates diverse case studies: top US university grads with mass appeal, tier II university alumni who've climbed corporate ladders, and more—to inspire students with real journeys from across the world.

"Unlike typical influencers, whose viral reels fade in 2-3 days, their content retains value for over 6 months, reaching new waves of students targeting those destinations," says Praneet Singh, head of university relations at UpGrad Study Abroad. He adds that last year, H-1B restrictions boosted alternatives such as Germany, France, and Finland in Europe; the UAE in the Middle East; and Singapore, Seoul, and Japan in Asia.

These influencers are gaining popularity due to their experience on the ground, an expert said.

"In India, there is more demand for higher education than supply of institutions, especially for those who are not the crème-de-la-crème, but above average. Typically, those between 75% and 90%—intelligent and highly ambitious—are the students who look abroad. However, they hear very little, and often unverified, stories about the higher education situation abroad. It is either very rosy or scary," said Narayana Ramaswamy, partner and head of education practices at consulting firm KPMG India.

This is where influencers who have moved abroad for studies share their personal anecdotes and experiences to address these concerns, Ramaswamy said, adding, “Sometimes they provide consultancy to help students move abroad. More often, they partner with agencies to debunk myths, especially as new destination countries like UK, Australia, Germany, etc. are gaining popularity after US tightened visa norms."

After captivating a dedicated audience looking to move abroad with their content, many of these influencers also offer personalised one-on-one consulting to resolve relocation queries. Tokyo-based creator Akash Gautam, username @indoriinjapan, promotes Japan as a destination for education and careers while offering personal consultations. After earning a BA in Japanese in India, he pursued higher studies there on a scholarship, cleared the N1 exam back home, and landed a full-time translation role in Japan—now pivoted to marketing. He sees a shortage of bilingual talent as a golden opportunity for Indians.

"So far, I've run 500 sessions. Over 60% with students eyeing Japanese universities, the rest job-seekers," Gautam says. “I review their background, create a personalised road map answering their questions, and dedicate 30 minutes per session for ₹800-1,200."