From struggles to shares: How NRIs are guiding the next wave of Indian study-abroad dreamers
Tired of high consultancy fees and generic advice, Indian study-abroad aspirants are turning to peer-mentors for personalized road maps, creating a new gig economy for non-resident Indian students and young professionals.
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) who've navigated the tough road to settling abroad, securing scholarships and visas, and adapting to culture on their own are now guiding the next wave of Indian students through social media. Drawing on daily experiences, they tackle overlooked challenges such as finding top internships and part-time jobs, managing finances, and selecting the best colleges to build their dream life in a new country.