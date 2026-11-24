The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has warned printing presses empanelled with it that poor-quality textbooks, blurred content and substandard printing could attract penalties, cancellation of contracts and blacklisting.

The warning comes after the council received several complaints about the printing quality of its textbooks and other publications being sold in the market.

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"NCERT has been receiving numerous complaints from various parts of the country regarding the poor and substandard printing quality of NCERT textbooks and other publications available in the market.

"Such complaints pertain to inferior printing quality, which adversely affects the overall quality and acceptability of NCERT publications and undermines the reputation and credibility of the Council," the advisory issued by NCERT said.

The council stressed that, as a national institution responsible for providing standardised textbooks and educational resources to schoolchildren across the country, it was essential to maintain high standards in printing and book production.

"NCERT, being a premier national institution entrusted with the responsibility of providing quality educational resources and standardised textbooks to schoolchildren across the country, places the utmost importance on maintaining high standards of printing, production and overall book quality," it added.

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NCERT asks printing presses to maintain strict quality standards In its advisory, NCERT urged all empanelled printing presses to ensure careful monitoring and quality control throughout the printing and book production process.

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"There should be strict adherence to the technical specifications, prescribed quality standards and production guidelines issued by NCERT from time to time. Maintenance of consistently high standards in printing, colour reproduction, registration, finishing, binding and overall workmanship is must," it said.

The council also called for proper inspections and quality checks at every stage of production to identify and prevent defects. It said only books that meet its prescribed standards should be supplied.

Poor-quality textbooks could lead to blacklisting NCERT warned that any failure to follow its technical specifications, negligence in maintaining quality or supply of defective textbooks would be treated seriously.

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The council said printing presses found violating the prescribed standards could face penalties, cancellation of their contracts and blacklisting.

"In cases where violations are established, NCERT shall initiate appropriate action as per the applicable tender conditions and contractual provisions, including imposition of penalties, rejection of supplies, cancellation of allotted work, termination of contracts, revocation of empanelment and debarment/blacklisting, wherever warranted," it said.

Also Read | Class 9 students to study income tax: How NCERT is fostering financial literacy

Earlier in the day, the NCERT took cognisance of complaints regarding poor print quality in its textbooks, particularly concerns over blurred and unclear text in certain school books.

"NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible. NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child," the council said in a post on X.

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The action by the council comes after Vineet Jindal, a Supreme Court lawyer, highlighted alleged printing defects in class 10 textbooks.

"My son is in class 10, and after going through his NCERT textbook, I am deeply concerned about the quality of printing. The text is extremely small, blurred and poorly printed, making it difficult for students to read comfortably," Jindal had said in a post on X.

"NCERT must understand that such poor-quality textbooks can cause unnecessary eye strain, headaches and other health concerns among school children," he had said.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

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