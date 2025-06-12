Members of the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board resigned en masse: Here's why

At least 11 out of the 12 members of the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board have resigned en masse to protest “unprecedented interference” from Trump administration officials, they claimed in a statement on Substack.

The statement posted on 11 June titled ‘Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board Resignation Statement’, said that members of the board voted to resign “rather than endorse unprecedented actions that … compromise national interests and integrity”.

Notably, AP reported that one board member has not joined the mass resignation. Board member Carmen Estrada-Schaye told the agency, “I was appointed by the president of the United States, and I intend to fill out my term.”

According to the statement, the Trump administration denied a number of US academics from receiving the prestigious awards and has rejected scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year. Further, they alleged “unauthorised review” of 1,200 foreign Fulbright recipients.

As per the New York Times, which broke the story, US State Department officials have cancelled Fulbright scholarships for nearly 200 US professors and researchers at universities and research centres abroad.

Why the step? Key issues raised by board: The board alleges that the current administration has usurped its authority in contradiction to Fulbright's mission and values, including free speech and academic freedom.

When the US Congress established the Fulbright scholarship program, the board was given final approval over applicants and screening by nonpartisan career staff at the State Department.

It added that over 35 foreign governments match or exceed the US contributions to the program.

The board added that its written objections to senior administration officials failed to receive a response, and continuing to serve … would risk legitimising actions we believe are unlawful and damage the integrity of this storied program and America’s credibility abroad.”

How has govt responded? US State Dept says… A US State Department official, in statements to the media, dismissed the mass resignation as politically motivated. They also disputed claims of board independence and said that it has the final say over applications.

“It’s ridiculous to believe that these members would continue to have final say over the application process, especially when it comes to determining academic suitability and alignment with President Trump’s Executive Orders. The claim that the Fulbright-Hays Act affords exclusive and final say over Fulbright Applications to the Fulbright board is false. This is nothing but a political stunt attempting to undermine President Trump,” the official said.

“The 12 members of the Fulbright board were partisan political appointees of the Biden administration. It’s ridiculous to believe that these members would continue to have final say over the application process, especially when it comes to determining academic suitability and alignment with President Trump’s executive orders,” they added.

The AP reported that, besides Estrada-Schaye, 11 of the board members were selected under former US President Joe Biden.

Read full statement: ‘Govt usurping authority, denied Fulbright awards, reviewing 1,200 recipients’ “Effective immediately, members of the Congressionally mandated Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board voted overwhelmingly to resign from the board, rather than endorse unprecedented actions that we believe are impermissible under the law, compromise U.S. national interests and integrity, and undermine the mission and mandates Congress established for the Fulbright program nearly 80 years ago.

At the program’s inception, Congress clearly specified that the Fulbright Board has final approval authority of applicants, which occurs after an exhaustive and deliberate, year-long process led by non-partisan career staff at the State Department and Embassies around the world. The process involves 49 binational, treaty-based commissions and over 150 countries, which contribute a significant amount of the annual funding for the Fulbright program. In fact, 35+ foreign governments match or exceed the U.S. government’s annual contribution.

Under Democratic and Republican administrations alike, the Board has followed the law, operating with independence pursuant to its statutory mandate. Indeed, the Fulbright-Hays Act emphasizes the non-political and non-ideological character of the program.

However, the current administration has usurped the authority of the Board and denied Fulbright awards to a substantial number of individuals who were selected for the 2025-2026 academic year. The administration is also currently subjecting an additional 1,200 foreign Fulbright recipients to an unauthorized review process and could reject more. We believe these actions not only contradict the statute but are antithetical to the Fulbright mission and the values, including free speech and academic freedom, that Congress specified in the statute.

It is worth noting that the awards that were overridden include studies in categories such as biology, engineering, architecture, agriculture, crop sciences, animal sciences, biochemistry, medical sciences, music, and history.

Through generations of war and peace, the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Program has been a bipartisan pillar of American diplomacy—an enduring symbol of our nation’s commitment to mutual understanding and diplomacy, academic excellence, and international cooperation. It has promoted U.S. interests and global stability. Fulbright alumni have gone on to become leaders of government, industry, academia, arts, and culture in every part of the world.

Members of Congress of both parties tout the prestige and economic benefits bestowed upon their home state colleges and universities who support such distinguished students and alumni.

This proud legacy has depended on one thing above all: the integrity of the program’s selection process based on merit, not ideology, and its insulation from political interference. That integrity is now undermined.

We have raised these legal issues and our strong objections with senior administration officials on multiple occasions, including in writing. The officials have refused to acknowledge or respond to the Board, failing to even attempt good faith efforts to course correct and operate the Program in accordance with the statute.

Our resignation is not a decision we take lightly. But to continue to serve after the Administration has consistently ignored the Board’s request that they follow the law would risk legitimizing actions we believe are unlawful and damage the integrity of this storied program and America’s credibility abroad. Indeed, the erosion of the Fulbright program weakens America and our national security interests. Institutions and the rule of law matter and have distinguished our country for almost 250 years. As a Board, we are proud of our stewardship of the program, the way we’ve worked to uphold its mission, integrity, and adherence to the law.

It is our sincere hope that Congress, the courts, and future Fulbright Boards will prevent the administration’s efforts to degrade, dismantle, or even eliminate one of our nation’s most respected and valuable programs. Injecting politics and ideological mandates into the Fulbright program violates the letter and spirit of the law that Congress so wisely established nearly eight decades ago.”

About Fulbright Scholarships Established around 80 years back, in 1946, to promote international exchange and American diplomacy, the Fulbright Scholarship is a highly selective program that awards close to 9,000 scholarships annually in the US and over 160 other countries to students, scholars, and professionals in a range of fields.

Sponsored by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) it was established under legislation introduced by late Senator J William Fulbright, of Arkansas.

According to the Fulbright website, its alumni include 62 Nobel prize winners and 93 Pulitzer recipients. Some notable alumni include King Felipe VI of Spain; Luc Frieden, prime minister of Luxembourg; Leslie Voltaire, president of Haiti’s transitional presidential council; and Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh.

How many Indians will be impacted? The United States–India Educational Foundation (USIEF) administers the Fulbright Program in India, according to the US Embassy in India website.

It added that India’s program “is one of the largest with more than 350 fellowships granted annually”. Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration and foreign students in the US is likely to impact “thousands” of Indian students.

Sanjog Anand, co-founder of Rostrum Education told Business Standard in May, “India has become the leading source of international students in the US. More than 331,600 Indian students were enrolled in the US during the 2023–24 academic year, making up nearly 30 per cent of the international student body.”

