Full scholarship for Himachal Pradesh's toppers! Test on May 20, free coaching for 6,800 top scorers, discounts and more

Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to conduct the one of the state’s biggest scholarship examinations – “Mere Shahar Ke 100 Ratan” – in the coming days. This test, scheduled for May 20, aims to identify and reward top performing students of the state.

Advertisement

Details about ‘Mere Shahar Ke 100 Ratna’ scholarship exam Nearly 6 lakh students are expected to appear for the state-wide scholarship test, through which top 100 scorers from each of the 68 constituencies will be selected and free coaching will be offered to these toppers. The following 700 top scorers of each constituency will be offered discounts on coaching based on their rank.

Besides the top 100 rank holders from each constituency, 75% concession on coaching fee will be offered to the following 200 students, while the next 500 students will be granted 50% concession.

This screening test will take place in over 3,500 examination centres, including 2,800 government schools and other government affiliated private schools. This test aims to provide opportunities to students in Class and 6 and above, especially to those who come from underrepresented or remote areas.

Advertisement

Also Read | GSEB SSC Class 10 2025 Result OUT on gseb.org: Steps to check scorecard here

A press release of HP government dated March 1 states, “Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched the ‘Mere Shahar Ke 100 Ratna’ programme, an initiative aimed at providing free coaching for various competitive examinations to 6,800 students across Himachal Pradesh. Under this programme, CRACK Academy will offer free coaching to 100 meritorious students from each Assembly constituency, with an estimated investment of Rs. 34 crore.”

Also Read | WBCHSE HS Result 2025: Rajashree Adhikary tops West Bengal Board Class 12 exams

Through this initiative, merit-based coaching will be provided by Crack Academy. This project is being hosted by the state government in collaboration with the Crack Academy. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “This initiative will not only benefit talented students but also generate employment opportunities in the State. CRACK Academy plans to establish over 90 coaching centers, directly employing 5,000 people while creating additional indirect employment.”