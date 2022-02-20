The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 answer keys is set to be released tomorrow 21 February, 2022. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, will release the answer key on Monday.

Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2022 examination can check the answer key from the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE exam is conducted to test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program and Job in Public Sector Companies.

Candidates can also raise objection to the answer key from 22 February to 25 February 25. Candidates will have to pay ₹500 for each question they object to.

The GATE 2022 examination results are scheduled to be announced on 17 March, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be allowed to download their scorecards from 21 March for their own usage.

GATE examination for this year was conducted by IIT-Kharagpur on 5,6,12,13 February. The computer-based exam was conducted in two sessions.

GATE Answer Key 2022: Here's how to check answer key

-Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

-On the homepage, click on the login tab

-Enter Enrolment Number/Email Address and Password

-Click on ‘Submit’

-Answer key will be displayed on the screen

-Check and raise objection if any

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.