GATE 2023: Last date for registration today at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: Last date for registration today at gate.iitk.ac.in2 min read . 07:41 AM IST
- The GATE 2023 exam will be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 January next year. Registered students can download their admit card from 3 January.
The Institute of Technology, Kanpur will close the registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today.
IIT Kanpur had earlier extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 till 4 October without late fees.
Interested and eligible candidates who still haven't registered themselves can visit the official website i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in. Apart from this, those students who miss to apply today can still apply for the next three days, i.e. 5, 6 and 7 by paying an extra late fee amount.
The application fee is ₹1,700 for everyone. However there is a relaxation for female candidates and SC / ST / PwD* category candidates who can apply by paying an amount of ₹850.
Here are the steps to apply for GATE 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
Step 2: On the home page of the website, students need to click on the ‘Candidate login’ link for further process.
Step 3: Enter the details and click on submit
Step 4: Students need to fill the application form to pay the fee amount to complete their registration.
Step 5: After the fee payment, download the filled form and the receipt of the payment for future reference
Here are some important dates for GATE 2023
Last date for Gate 2023 registration: 4 October, 2022
Last date for Gate 2033 registration with late fee: 7 October, 2022
Duration for the option of detail correction :4-11 November, 2022
Admit Card release date: 3 January, 2023
Gate 2023 Examination date : 4,5,11, and 12 February, 2023
Gate Response sheets release: 15 February, 2023
Release of answer key: 21 February, 2023
Option for answer key challenge: 22-25 February, 2023
GATE result date (tentative): 16 March, 2023
Scorecard date: 21 March, 2023
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.
GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.
The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).