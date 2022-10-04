Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / GATE 2023: Last date for registration today at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: Last date for registration today at gate.iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur had earlier extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 till 4 October without late fees.
2 min read . 07:41 AM ISTLivemint

  • The GATE 2023 exam will be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 January next year. Registered students can download their admit card from 3 January.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Institute of Technology, Kanpur will close the registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today.

The Institute of Technology, Kanpur will close the registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today.

IIT Kanpur had earlier extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 till 4 October without late fees.

IIT Kanpur had earlier extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 till 4 October without late fees.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Interested and eligible candidates who still haven't registered themselves can visit the official website i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in. Apart from this, those students who miss to apply today can still apply for the next three days, i.e. 5, 6 and 7 by paying an extra late fee amount. 

The GATE 2023 exam will be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 January next year. Registered students can download their admit card from 3 January.

The application fee is 1,700 for everyone. However there is a relaxation for female candidates and SC / ST / PwD* category candidates who can apply by paying an amount of 850.

Here are the steps to apply for GATE 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, students need to click on the ‘Candidate login’ link for further process.

Step 3: Enter the details and click on submit

Step 4: Students need to fill the application form to pay the fee amount to complete their registration.

Step 5: After the fee payment, download the filled form and the receipt of the payment for future reference

Here are some important dates for GATE 2023

Last date for Gate 2023 registration: 4 October, 2022

Last date for Gate 2033 registration with late fee: 7 October, 2022

Duration for the option of detail correction :4-11 November, 2022

Admit Card release date: 3 January, 2023

Gate 2023 Examination date : 4,5,11, and 12 February, 2023

Gate Response sheets release: 15 February, 2023

Release of answer key: 21 February, 2023

Option for answer key challenge: 22-25 February, 2023

GATE result date (tentative): 16 March, 2023

Scorecard date: 21 March, 2023

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. 

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. 

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.