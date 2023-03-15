GATE 2023 Result to be released tomorrow. Steps to check scorecard here

GATE 2023 Result to be released tomorrow. Steps to check scorecard here1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
Once released, candidates who wrote the examination can check the results on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of technology (IIT)- Kanpur have announced that they will declare the results to Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), 2023 on 16 March. The results to GATE 2023 will be declared after 4 pm.
Once released, candidates who wrote the examination can check the results on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.
The GATE 2023 exams were conducted on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February , after which the response sheets were released on 15 February, followed by the answer key on 21 February.
Candidates were given time from 22 to 25 February to raise challenges to the answer key. Scorecards will be available for download from 21 March.
-Visit the website- gate.iitk.ac.in
-Click on the result link
-Log-in using credentials
-Score card will be appeared on the screen
-Download, take a print out for further reference
IIT Kanpur will release individual scorecards of candidates on 21 March
-Central Electronics Limited
-Rail India Technical and Economic Service
-Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)
-Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)
-Gas Authority of India Limited
-Indian Oil Corporation Limited
-National Thermal Power Corporation Limited
-Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)
-Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)
-Airport Authority of India (AAI)
-BSNL Junior Telecom Officer (JTO)
-Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO recruitment)
-National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI)
-Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
-Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
-Magazon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL)
-National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)
-National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)
-West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL)