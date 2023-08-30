GATE 2024 registration expected to begin from today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Here's how to apply and other details1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Registration for GATE 2024 exams by the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore is opening today. Exams will be held on 3, 4, 10, and 11 February. Results expected on 16 March 2024.
The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore which is conducting Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE 2024 exams is expected to open the registration today i.e. 30 August. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GATE 2024 exams once the link is activated on the website i.e. gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The GATE 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on 3, 4, 10 and 11 February. The admit card for the same will be out on 3 January, 2024 while the results of the GATE 2024 exams are expected to be announced on 16th March 2024.